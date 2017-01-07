It's a kid's dream come true as thousands of colourful toys wash up on a German beach
It sounds like something out of a children’s storybook or a particularly heartwarming Pixar movie, but yes, it actually happened. What we’re talking about is the thousands of toys found in Kinder Eggs that washed up on the German North Sea island of Langeoog, much to the delight of any child in the area.
Thousands of #Kindereggs washed up on the beach of Langeoog Germany in the aftermath of a storm. What a surprise! pic.twitter.com/oVxFqSzfoN— domgomez (@domgomez) January 6, 2017
The Twitter account of the Lower Saxony Police first posted pictures of the incident, and we bet that the policemen working this particular case had a pretty nice day of it.
Vor #Langeoog wurde ein Container mit #Plastikeiern angespühlt. Mehrere 100Tsd. der Spielzeuge liegen nun am #Strand. pic.twitter.com/RkcUY6VEBQ— Polizei Aurich / WTM (@Polizei_AUR_WTM) January 4, 2017
Pretty soon, many other people were posting their own pictures and videos of the beach – which we’ve got to say, looks rather fetching with the multi-coloured plastic cases strewn about.
Derzeit werden bei der kommenden Sturmflut auf Langeoog tausende von Überraschungseiern an den Strand gespült. Was für die einen eine wahre Freude ist, wird für die Natur und Tiere gewiss schädlich sein. Bald mehr Fotos auf bergischland von Tour bei facebook #fotografie #photo #@bergischland.ontour/wandern #langeoog #nordsee #ostfriesland #überraschungsei #umwelt #greenpeace # projektbluesea #kunststoff #strand #beach
It’s almost hard to believe just how many toys washed ashore.
The eggs, containing instructions in the Cyrillic alphabet, appear to have come from a container lost by a cargo ship en route to the German port of Bremerhaven.
Vor zwei Stunden am Strand von #Langeoog ... die Ü-Eier liegen zu zehntausenden am Strand. Rechts das Ergebnis nach 2 Stunden mit 2 Händen den Müll sammeln. Der Plastikmüll muss so schnell wie möglich weg ... den bei jeder Flut geht es zurück ins Meer. Wenn zwei Hände soviel sammeln können, wieviel dann hundert Hände??? Also kommt zum Strand und sammelt mit.
Public broadcaster NDR reported that island authorities have called in the “eggs-perts”: a local nursery school will help collect the unexpected bounty before it becomes a hazard for wildlife. That pretty much sounds like the best job ever.
