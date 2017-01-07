It's a kid's dream come true as thousands of colourful toys wash up on a German beach

It sounds like something out of a children’s storybook or a particularly heartwarming Pixar movie, but yes, it actually happened. What we’re talking about is the thousands of toys found in Kinder Eggs that washed up on the German North Sea island of Langeoog, much to the delight of any child in the area.

The Twitter account of the Lower Saxony Police first posted pictures of the incident, and we bet that the policemen working this particular case had a pretty nice day of it.

Pretty soon, many other people were posting their own pictures and videos of the beach – which we’ve got to say, looks rather fetching with the multi-coloured plastic cases strewn about.

It’s almost hard to believe just how many toys washed ashore.

The eggs, containing instructions in the Cyrillic alphabet, appear to have come from a container lost by a cargo ship en route to the German port of Bremerhaven.

Public broadcaster NDR reported that island authorities have called in the “eggs-perts”: a local nursery school will help collect the unexpected bounty before it becomes a hazard for wildlife. That pretty much sounds like the best job ever.