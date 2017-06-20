It’s nearly here ... get ready for Body&Soul 2017

If you are heading to Body&Soul this weekend make sure the Absolut Stage is part of your plans.

Absolut Midsommar is the theme this year and a host of acts are joining the fun on the Absolut Stage, which is always one of the festivals highlights.

Acts include Johnny Moy, Billy Scurry, Stevie G, Deadbots, Eddie Kay, Colm Motherway, Vinyl Below, Ruth Kavanagh, Fish Go Deep, Lumo DJs, Joshua James (Savage), Get Down Edits and many more.

Performers from Loosysmokes at Absolut Midsommar, Body & Soul 2016

Absolut Stockholm mixologist, Jakob Sundin explained the thinking behind their Midsommar theme, which comes from Swedish tradition, and is celebrated during the summer solstice.

“Midsommar in Sweden is the ultimate celebration of summer, on the longest day of the year when the sun never seems to set."

Mr Sundin said Midsommar celebrations Swede’s wear flowers crowns in their hair a symbol of rebirth and fertility.

"Gathering flowers to weave into crowns was considered a way to harness nature’s magic and ensure good health throughout the year.

"I wanted to capture a taste of that magic that makes Midsommar so special as part of Absolut’s bar line-up at Body and Soul," he said.

Body & Soul 2017 will take place from Friday, June 23-25, at Ballinlough Castle in County Westmeath.

The Absolut Stage will play host to a spellbinding mix of Irish and international DJs and producers.

Aerial performance troop Loosysmokes will also present ‘Noir’, a dazzling acrobatic performances throughout the weekend.

Check out the video below for a sneak preview of what’s to come.