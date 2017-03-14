It was so cold in New York that this lake home turned into an incredible, massive ice sculpture
14/03/2017 - 10:59:27Back to Discover Home
It’s been very cold in New York, with storm winds blowing at 55mph and parts of the city seeing several inches of snow.
And the chilly weather appeared to have an effect on a house in Webster, New York, on the banks of Lake Ontario – which somehow got completely covered in ice.
Photographer John Kucko was at the scene to capture this bizarre-yet-majestic phenomenon.
Location, location, location! Effects of heavy wind this week along Lake Ontario in WNY. @spann @JimCantore @StormHour @WizardWeather pic.twitter.com/H23FuQGDcR— John Kucko (@john_kucko) March 12, 2017
After posting photos of the icy house on social media, Kucko got messages from people who refused to believe the images were genuine, so he shot video to prove them wrong.
"Ice House" is real, folks. 5 days of wind whipped Lake Ontario in WNY will do that @spann @JimCantore @StormHour @WizardWeather pic.twitter.com/1kIv0YvKp5— John Kucko (@john_kucko) March 12, 2017
Deep Freeze: It has been an epic last few days in #WNY and on Lake Ontario #IceHouse @spann @JimCantore @StormHour @WizardWeather @I_LOVE_NY pic.twitter.com/isSRWZYir2— John Kucko (@john_kucko) March 12, 2017
“We had violent winds here the last five days,” Kucko told CNN. “Power was knocked out to 150,000 people. Some are still without power.”
Wow, didn't expect THIS reaction! #IceHouse has no retaining wall on Lake Ontario (just rocks), neighbors do @spann @JimCantore @StormHour pic.twitter.com/4izLsN4TWh— John Kucko (@john_kucko) March 13, 2017
It kinda looks like somewhere Elsa from Disney’s Frozen would live.
And the house right next door to the #IceHouse? Well, you get the idea. Brutal cold on Lake Ontario in #WNY @spann @JimCantore @StormHour pic.twitter.com/2fSVn2WGTh— John Kucko (@john_kucko) March 13, 2017
However, you can see from the photos that the neighbouring house appears to be completely unscathed by ice.
Bad will soon get worse on Lake Ontario. A foot of snow is on the way for parts of #WNY @spann @JimCantore @StormHour @News_8 @WizardWeather pic.twitter.com/Bnq2Fyp6Zv— John Kucko (@john_kucko) March 13, 2017
Kucko believes this is because it has retaining walls protecting from winds and water from the lake.
Skeptics persist: #IceHouse w/no retaining wall, waves pummel it. Neighboring house is protected #LakeOntario @spann @JimCantore @StormHour pic.twitter.com/3nIbwJIz30— John Kucko (@john_kucko) March 14, 2017
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine and schools remain closed in several parts of the country.
Join the conversation - comment here