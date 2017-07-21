It turns out there’s actually a scientific reason why dogs love humans

Dogs are humankind’s best friend because they’re loyal and adorable, but there’s also some science behind why your pooch is so loving.

New research published in Science Advances studied how dogs are genetically different from wolves. Scientists looked at a group of 18 domestic dogs and 10 wolves, both groups of canines having been raised around humans.

The scientists found that dogs are different from wolves because of their hypersociability. That one’s not particularly groundbreaking – we all know how darn friendly dogs are.

Not only this, but dogs were found to be much more reliant on humans than wolves – looking to them for help solving puzzles and also wanting to spend more time with people.

Researchers found that disruption in certain gene patterns in dogs leads to their hypersociability, and can also be linked to Williams-Beuren syndrome. Williams-Beuren syndrome is a congenital disorder in humans that is characterised by hypersocial behaviour.

These findings suggest that “there are commonalities in the genetic architecture of Williams-Beuren syndrome and canine tameness”.

These genetic mutations could also explain how dogs and wolves evolved into separate species, leading dogs to be coexist more closely with humans.

So there you have it – next time you cosy up with your pooch, maybe thank genetics for bringing you two together.