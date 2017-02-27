It turns out Sean Spicer used to be the White House Easter Bunny and that's really brightened up our day

Pictures of Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer dressed as the Easter Bunny have been unearthed, and they’re simply glorious.

This is a picture of the new White House press secretary Sean Spicer dressed as the Easter Bunny. pic.twitter.com/l11CfjwAlY — Anya O'Shea (@anyaoshea) January 23, 2017

Film writer and producer Robert Schooley has shed a bit more light on Spicer’s slightly bizarre get-up (which he donned during George W Bush’s presidency).

How did I not know this? pic.twitter.com/cTMGKfbpWS — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 26, 2017

We’re not going to lie, being the bunny sounds like a pretty grim job if you ask us. Not only does the suit apparently get super hot, but also when poor Spicer was inside he couldn’t talk and could barely see. And there we were thinking life in the White House was glamorous?

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Spicer’s starring role as a rabbit: the Washington Post has also confirmed that he put on the suit back when he was the assistant US Trade Representative for media and public affairs.

Sean Spicer in the White House job he was born (somewhere) for. pic.twitter.com/kbAahrRH7T — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 26, 2017

We wonder what Melissa McCarthy would make of all this.