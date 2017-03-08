It took over two hours for a woman to speak at the UK Budget on International Women's Day

Today’s British Budget coincided with International Women’s Day, and Chancellor Philip Hammond featured women strongly in his speech.

Women came up again and again as the Budget drew on, and yet curiously it took a pretty long time until a woman actually spoke.

Philip Hammond
The issue of women was obviously key to this Budget, particularly on this important day. And yet Labour MP for Wirral South Alison McGovern realised that it took around two-and-a-half hours until a woman was actually given a platform.

FYI, it was Labour MP Rachel Reeves who stood up to talk at 2.46pm.

This is particularly poignant considering that outside the UK Parliament people were congregated to protest against budget cuts affecting women.

In particular, women were protesting over the fact that those born in the 1950s lost out on their state pension because of changes to the retirement age. The women were lobbying MPs, pointing out that changes introduced in 1995 have affected around 2.6 million women now in their late 50s and early to mid-60s, who have had barely any notice that they were going to have to work for longer before getting their pension.

Unison union general secretary Dave Prentis said: “Any changes to state pension age should have happened fairly. No-one should have lost out financially because of changes they weren’t told about.”

He added: “International Women’s Day is the perfect opportunity for the Government to put right this historic pensions wrong.”

Corbyn sent a message supporting the women, saying they were highlighting a “grave injustice”.
