Is your office quiet today? It could be because of National Sickie Day

Today is National Sickie Day, the day when people are most likely to call in sick to work.

The first Monday in February is a popular sick day for many, one reason being that it marks the end of Dry January - a month of abstaining from alcohol after the sociable Christmas period.

For others, the day coincides with the first pay cheque of the year coming in, leaving people with some extra cash to spend on letting their hair down.

On top of all that, this weekend proved to be a particularly busy one with the Six Nations kicking off on Saturday and the Super Bowl taking place last night.

For some, the irony of actually being sick today was not lost.

I wonder how many people who are genuinely sick today are being judged because of #nationalsickieday 🤔😂 — ♕PrincessAttitude99♕ (@JoJodieJodes) February 6, 2017

Morning after Super Bowl feeling like the zombie apocolypse just hit. #SuperBowl #nationalsickieday pic.twitter.com/ykQvQ8eRZs — Tim (@TimKillian25) February 6, 2017

For those of you who didn't pull a sickie today, rest easy. Monday is almost over.