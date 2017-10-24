Is your name Eimear or Eamon? Here’s how you can avail of a free lunch

Calling all Eimears and Eamons - all of those years of slowing pronouncing your name has finally paid off.

One Dublin café has decided that you all need to be celebrated and are offering you a free lunch from 10am to 3:30pm every day this week.

The Back Page in Phibsborough posted this photo of the sandwich board outside the premises with the caption, "Is your name Eimear or Eamon? If so, you're in luck this week. Anyone whose first name is Eimear or Eamon - and who has the photo ID to prove it - can get a free breakfast/brunch/lunch on us.

"Cafe open from 10am to 3:30pm every day, get tagging."

Last week, it was the week for Deirdre and Dermot so getting liking the page, you never know when your name will appear.