Is this what Dublin will look like in 2050?

Remember when Back to the Future predicted we’d have flying cars by October 21, 2015?

That was awkward.

Now, one business group have predicted what they think Dublin will look like in the year, 2050.

We have to admit, we don’t hate it.

Iconic Dublin areas such as Grand Canal Dock and Merrion Square are transformed by skyscrapers, while Connolly Station looks incredible as magnetic levitation trains depart.

The business group, Dublin Chamber based the result on the answers given by 20,000 Dubliners to its Great Dublin Survey, which was carried over the summer months.

They also popped together this two minute clip, overlaid with a specially-commissioned poem about Dublin.