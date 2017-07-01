Is this the shadiest thing to ever happen on the Internet?
When one make-up lover posted a question on Twitter, she probably didn’t expect the level of shade she got in return.
First up, let’s have a look at the original tweet.
What's the best concealer?— manda (@Comanda_x) June 27, 2017
A pretty simple question, and many fellow concealer aficionados came to her help with suggestions.
maybelline age rewind is rlly good and inexpensive— m (@manicpix) June 27, 2017
tarte shape tape— chica✨ (@sarahhungaski) June 27, 2017
urban decay naked skin concealer!! :-)— assie annie™ (@xnnnie) June 29, 2017
So far, so expected. Isn’t it nice when the Internet comes together to help each other?
i love this. girls helping girls. empowerment— 🐣 (@avilolem) June 29, 2017
And then things stepped up a notch when one guy tweeted this answer. Spoiler alert: he’s not providing pro make-up tips.
the government https://t.co/nfatUolpBx— +44 🇵🇹 (@filipeluisrl) June 27, 2017
The tweet soon went viral as people couldn’t handle the burn.
no lie here pic.twitter.com/SytiiKbh2j— cassy🌻 (@cassysanchez_) June 29, 2017
Best. Answer. Ever. pic.twitter.com/pfJOfGpHjX— normal girl (@baby_J46) June 30, 2017
In fact, people were so impressed by how clever a play on words it was.
The Twitter user hasn’t referred to a particular government nor a particular issue, but the shade is still so real.
Who knew that a simple make-up question would turn into a political clap back?
