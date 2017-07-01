Is this the shadiest thing to ever happen on the Internet?

When one make-up lover posted a question on Twitter, she probably didn’t expect the level of shade she got in return.

First up, let’s have a look at the original tweet.

What's the best concealer? — manda (@Comanda_x) June 27, 2017

A pretty simple question, and many fellow concealer aficionados came to her help with suggestions.

maybelline age rewind is rlly good and inexpensive — m (@manicpix) June 27, 2017

tarte shape tape — chica✨ (@sarahhungaski) June 27, 2017

urban decay naked skin concealer!! :-) — assie annie™ (@xnnnie) June 29, 2017

So far, so expected. Isn’t it nice when the Internet comes together to help each other?

i love this. girls helping girls. empowerment — 🐣 (@avilolem) June 29, 2017

And then things stepped up a notch when one guy tweeted this answer. Spoiler alert: he’s not providing pro make-up tips.

The tweet soon went viral as people couldn’t handle the burn.

In fact, people were so impressed by how clever a play on words it was.

The Twitter user hasn’t referred to a particular government nor a particular issue, but the shade is still so real.

Who knew that a simple make-up question would turn into a political clap back?