Is this the shadiest thing to ever happen on the Internet?

Back to Discover Home

When one make-up lover posted a question on Twitter, she probably didn’t expect the level of shade she got in return.

First up, let’s have a look at the original tweet.

A pretty simple question, and many fellow concealer aficionados came to her help with suggestions.

So far, so expected. Isn’t it nice when the Internet comes together to help each other?

And then things stepped up a notch when one guy tweeted this answer. Spoiler alert: he’s not providing pro make-up tips.

The tweet soon went viral as people couldn’t handle the burn.

In fact, people were so impressed by how clever a play on words it was.

The Twitter user hasn’t referred to a particular government nor a particular issue, but the shade is still so real.

Who knew that a simple make-up question would turn into a political clap back?
KEYWORDS: Viral, Politics, Makeup, UK, Concealer, Government, Makeup, politics, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover