Is this the rudest Christmas song ever?

Christmas only come once a year, which is why lovers of the yuletide season try and stretch the festivities out as long as humanly possible, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

Sending cards, putting up twinkly lights, decorating and singing carols but the season isn't for everyone and that’s OK - just don't be a Grinch.

A British comedy singing group, Fascinating Aida have released a message, in the form of a song, especially for the 'Christmas haters' that roam amongst us.

WARNING: Contains NSFW language.

The group are also responsible for the hillarious 'cheap flights' ditty about budget airlines.

Again, this also contains NSFW language.