Is this Ireland’s traddest wedding?

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, nothing beats an Irish wedding.

From rock the boat to that all important sing song in the residents bar at 5am, it’s an experience to say the least.

Well, meet the couple who decided to skip the dinner and dancing and launch straight into the trad session in the reception of the hotel.

YEOW!

Breda Shannon and Oliver Loughlin, who got married in Carrick On Shannon’s Landmark Hotel last Friday, have a huge connection and love for traditional Irish music so the minute they arrived to the hotel they joined in too.

Over 20 musicians took to their instruments and the sight is something to behold.

Other Irish weddings, take note.