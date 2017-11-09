Is this Ireland’s first ever World Cup play-off song?

You’ve heard of the World Cup song. But how about the World Cup play-off song.

Well The Tipperarys, a six piece band from - yes you’ve guessed it - Tipperary, have released a song they hope will give the Irish team and their supporters that badly needed edge in their World Cup play-off against Denmark.

The band feature popular local performers Seanie Mockler on lead vocals and James Doran on whistle who normally perform as Seanie and James and a selection of their musical friends.

The band hope to perform the song in the Aviva for the home leg of the play off tie.

The video was shot last Sunday by Sarah Loh in the lads local in Twomileborris, Tipperary.

Enjoy