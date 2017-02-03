Is this Donald Trump handshake the most awkward thing to have ever happened, ever?

So Donald Trump is really bad at handshakes.

Don’t believe us? Just look at this painful footage of the President yanking and pulling at the arm of Judge Neil Gorsuch, who he has nominated to the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch almost loses his footing as he tussles with the confusing display of strength from Trump.

Donald Trump and his #SCOTUS nominee have a secret handshake. It's a real corker. pic.twitter.com/3yihbbi9Lk — Jeff Stanger (@jeffcdi) February 1, 2017

But this isn’t the first time Trump has make the simple handshake a bit weird. Turns out he’s been really bad at them for a number of years now.

See exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

Is there anything more painful to watch than an awkward handshake?

I'm sorry but Trump's awkward handshake is never going to top this one. pic.twitter.com/PqjZPaSCBD — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 2, 2017

No. Definitely not.