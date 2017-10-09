Is this Cork shop notice the most Irish sign ever?

You can visit all of the stunning attractions our little Isle has to offer but there is no place more Irish than a local pub or corner shop.

Those shops where the cashier knows your father’s name, you're leaving certs results and on any given occasion can tell you exactly where you are travelling from.

And as hard it is to explain, Scally’s shop in Clonakilty pretty much summed it up their sign for the Express checkout.

It might as well have ‘and tell your Mam we were asking for her’ underneath.

Source: Reddit.