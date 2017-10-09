Is this Cork shop notice the most Irish sign ever?

Back to Discover Home

You can visit all of the stunning attractions our little Isle has to offer but there is no place more Irish than a local pub or corner shop.

Those shops where the cashier knows your father’s name, you're leaving certs results and on any given occasion can tell you exactly where you are travelling from.

And as hard it is to explain, Scally’s shop in Clonakilty pretty much summed it up their sign for the Express checkout.

Sign in Scally's in clonakilty. I had 11 items so I was fucked. from ireland

It might as well have ‘and tell your Mam we were asking for her’ underneath.

Source: Reddit.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover