Is this Christmas tree being protected from us or are we being protected from this Christmas tree?

There’s a Christmas tree at a London train station that’s provoking some bewilderment on social media.

The offending tree was snapped by Mark Tierney, who noticed that the tree had been caged in.

It’s definitely lacking some festive spirit.

The barrier surrounding the tree has definitely raised some questions about health and safety, and just how exactly a Christmas tree poses a threat to it.

In fact, some people seem legitimately angry about it.

While others saw it as opportunity for a pun.

Mostly though, it’s just a sight that’s being enjoyed.

The Christmas spirit lives on.
