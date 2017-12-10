Is this Christmas tree being protected from us or are we being protected from this Christmas tree?

There’s a Christmas tree at a London train station that’s provoking some bewilderment on social media.

The offending tree was snapped by Mark Tierney, who noticed that the tree had been caged in.

It’s definitely lacking some festive spirit.

It's a magical winter wonderland at Euston Station. pic.twitter.com/pY6fGEEwWZ — Mark Tierney (@marktierney) December 10, 2017

The barrier surrounding the tree has definitely raised some questions about health and safety, and just how exactly a Christmas tree poses a threat to it.

In fact, some people seem legitimately angry about it.

This image sums up modern day UK https://t.co/Af1OAkSKGW — steve hawkes (@steve_hawkes) December 10, 2017

While others saw it as opportunity for a pun.

Elf and Safety have been round ... https://t.co/6KGvpXQIVL — Neil Walker (@sqwawk) December 10, 2017

Mostly though, it’s just a sight that’s being enjoyed.

makes me proud to be British. **eyes moisten** — Leila Kay Tanner (@Leilakaytanner) December 10, 2017

Stunning. That's really motivated me to do my tree today. Inspirational. — Gary Alessio (@GaryAlessio) December 10, 2017

That barrier doesn't look too secure. I hope the tree isn't able to break free and attack someone. — Andrew Hartshorn (@AndrewHartshorn) December 10, 2017

The Christmas spirit lives on.