Is matching a manicure with your pet’s claws the strangest Twitter beauty trend ever?

Social media users are upping their manicure game by giving their pets’ claws a matching design.

The new trend appears to have started after Twitter user Cristi, from California, found nail caps – a humane alternative to declawing – for her cat Wednesday, in the same sparkly purple shade as her fresh-looking nails.

It’s a strange sight to get your head around…

Cristi said she wouldn’t coat her pet’s nails with actual polish or paint, because she’s “pretty sure that’s toxic”.

But she says the caps prevent Wednesday from scratching her while trying to give her a bath – and that she would love to do matching manis again in the future.

After Cristi’s picture was retweeted and the manicure went viral, other pet owners shared their own versions of the trend.

And while some Twitter users seem to think the trend is pretty bang-on…

…we can’t help but think there is something quite bizarre about seeing an animal with glittery nails.