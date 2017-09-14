Is leg shaving the next male grooming trend?

Footballers are doing it, Phil Neville says “99%” of Spain do it, so where do you stand on male leg shaving?

From careful beard maintenance to make-up designed for men, male grooming has come a long way in the last few years.

There was a time when men were completely excluded from the beauty conversation, but it’s becoming far more common, and acceptable, for guys to pluck, preen and remove hair too.

Male hair removal looks to be on the rise with 27% of British men aged 18-35 ‘manscaping’ – as it’s become known – for a holiday, according to a survey by Braun Styling.

But what about legs? Well, ex-footballer Phil Neville has revealed he started shaving his legs with he moved to Valencia. He was defending footballer Marcos Asensio who missed a match and blamed it on an infected pimple which was a result of his grooming regime, meaning he couldn’t wear football socks.

Phil Neville admitted he shaved his legs when he lived in Spain (Chris Radburn/PA)

Neville told BBC 5Live: “That’s happened to me. When you live on the continent, you do as the continentals do. You shave your legs, you get infections and you can’t pull your socks up… 99% of people in Spain shave their legs, shave their chest, shave their arms, shave every part of their body. So I am part of the 99% in Spain. When in Rome, do as the Romans do.”

Elite athletes in a number of different sports (like swimming, cycling and sprinting) are known to shave their legs to improve performance. One of the reasons cyclists remove leg hair is in case of a crash – skin with hair grabs more concrete and debris, which leads to more abrasions.

“[Leg shaving] is becoming more popular in football too as the male image is changing and becoming more accustomed to being hair free from the neck down,” says barber Dan Gregory, from Wilkinson Sword.

But what about your average man? Ironically, while there’s a social expectation for women to remove body hair, it’s traditionally been the exact opposite for men. But what if you want to? Well, you wouldn’t be alone.

We’re not sure Neville’s “99%” is an accurate figure (although we can’t speak for all of Spain), but according to Braun Styling, 26% of men are unhappy with the amount of leg hair they have, 5% wax their legs and 3% of men shave them.

Parsa Rad, grooming expert for Braun Styling, says: “It can be attributed to a number of factors, firstly the emancipation of male grooming and style. Men today feel much more comfortable expressing their style, which means they are more prone to experimenting with other areas of grooming too by extension – for instance, their leg hair.

“What’s more, cultural phenomenons – a notable recent example being Love Island – normalise images of men with hairless legs that have been toned and tanned to perfection.”

Any fans will know there was plenty of manscaping on show during the last season of Love Island, with viewers pointing out that several of the boys’ legs looked remarkably hair-free on Twitter.

“Grooming body hair and leg hair in particular allows men to show off their hard-worked muscle definition much more clearly,” says Rad. “There’s also a perception that having less leg hair in general equates to better hygiene. Part of this is about making a good impression for others, but it is almost about the experience itself; the process of shaving legs makes a man feel cleaner and tidier.”

While it may be about a ‘feeling’ of cleanliness, Rad says there isn’t actually any truth in shaving promoting cleanliess. So it’s all about personal preference.

In a recent Amazon Prime sale, which coincided with the finale of Love Island, Braun sold out of Body Grooming Kits, which includes heads to clean-shave all body hair, in just four hours.

So could men’s leg shaving be the grooming trend we’ll see go mainstream in the not-so-distant future?

Gregory says: “If a popular celebrity figure who people look up to take to it, like David Beckham, the men more prone to following them will start too. I can see it becoming more popular in the early 20s age bracket more so than the guys in their 30s and upwards.

“I see the trend of ripped jeans as a factor with male legs shaving, especially if they are more hairy than their friends.”