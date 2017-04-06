Is Ivanka Trump Donald's wife or daughter? Because The New York Times just got it wrong...

A New York Times article has said that Ivanka Trump is Donald’s wife, rather than his daughter.

With a mistake comes a correction, and this was one of the more enjoyable examples that you’ll see.

The article in question was a data story, which tracked the President’s visits to Trump properties.

It found that since he became president, Donald Trump has spent nine weekends out of 11 visiting one of his properties.

From dinners to golf (there was A LOT of golf), the President sure has been enjoying his down time.

A note at the bottom of the article reads: “Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this article misidentified Ivanka Trump as President Trump’s wife. His wife is Melania. Ivanka is one of his daughters.”

The error caused a stir on Twitter – what could it mean?

SOmetimes an honest error can just make your day that little bit better.
