Is Donald Trump scared of dinosaurs? This video seems to suggest so

Halloween, by definition, is meant to be a pretty scary time of year – and this year in the US the frights have found their way all the way up to the White House.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed children to the presidential residence to partake in a little bit of trick or treating.

For a while it looked like this was a pretty regular affair, until the president spotted something that seemed to shock, frighten and disgust him all at once.

A dinosaur! Trump hates dinosaurs! Just look at the reaction.

I can't stop watching this.



Melania's reaction "Who is that?"



Trump's reaction: "..." pic.twitter.com/96s2RQ7Zp8 — Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) October 30, 2017

He didn’t want his hand anywhere in that dinosaur’s vicinity.

People have some theories about why the president was taken aback by what is presumably just a child in a costume – and they centre around his Secretary of State.

He's had trouble with guys named Rex. — Bigsh🎃tpr🎃f (@thebigshotprof) October 30, 2017

Some have even imagined his internal dialogue.

Dinosaurs are terrible animals, I like animals that don’t go extinct, their numbers are way down, all bad, I know I went to good schools https://t.co/2ZDyxjqAqO — Steven O'Reilly (@SteveOReilly) October 30, 2017

But, if Trump is afraid of dinosaurs, this video might just be the reason why.

Dinosaur suit-wearing protesters march on Washington to protest Pres. Trump’s plan to slash the budget for national service programs. pic.twitter.com/Diy9AJkrd8 — ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2017

That’s enough to scare anyone.