Irish Youtuber poses in her underwear to inspire body confidence
If you are not invested in the Irish influencer industry, you may have missed the current ‘drama’ that hit the social media sphere in the past few weeks.
In short, a controversial Instagram account called out some of Ireland’s well-known names for their heavily edited images.
As the dust settles on the comments made, one Irish Youtuber has taken to her Instagram in a bid to promote body confidence awareness.
Melaine Murphy, who has over than 500,000 subscribers on her Youtube channel, posted the photo in her lingerie along with the tags, #bodypositive #strengthtraining #selfcare.
In the caption of the photo, the 28-year-old discussed how her body confidence issues have affected her mental health throughout the years and how she has come out the other side.
“No I don’t look like a fitness model. No, everyone doesn’t have wide hips and a teeny waist,” she says.
“Yes, there is beauty in every body shape just as there is in every skin color and hair color and all the rest”.
She also recommends some other body positive Instagram accounts and say she believes that “there’s so much to be learned by diversifying your feed.”
I’ve spent most of my life so far chasing after a ‘perfect body’, and the ‘perfect formula’ to combat being unhealthy. I spent so many precious years chasing rainbows, treating my body poorly (binge eating because I was starving, then starving because I was binge eating) and ultimately this led to poor mental health, eating disorders, relationship meltdowns and feeling exhausted all the time. I experienced a mental shift a couple of years ago, realizing that if I wanted a healthy mind first and foremost I needed to stop viewing my body as the enemy...FOOD as some kinda nightmare creature looking to consume and control me. Food is fuel. Self care is paramount. I started eating without limit natural foods, keeping plenty of room for indulgences. Over time I could hear my body, finally, and listen to its true cravings for water and healthy fats and carbs. Then last summer I started hitting the weights and although I don’t yet follow any set plan, this has given me SO much focus and a metabolism boost and many other incredible things...it’s like therapy, the gym! It’s no longer a place I go to kill myself on the treadmill. I go to feel strong and to get an incredible night’s sleep and to show myself that, yes, I can actually! 💪🏻 No I don’t look like a fitness model. No, everyone doesn’t have wide hips and a teeny waist. Yes, there is beauty in every body shape just as there is in every skin color and hair color and all the rest. I’ve started to adore my body because it does so much for me and I’m stuck with it until I die - I wanna live a long, healthy life and managing the stress that comes with low confidence in a world where everyone is scrambling up *mount perfect* + looking after my bod...doing these things will help me to achieve that 💚 believe & achieve, internet family, and go easy on yourselves. Baby steps 😘 (also, like, PLEASE follow @iskra @bodyposipanda @whitneyysimmons @selfloveclubb & more body positive people! A variety of them! There’s so much to be learned by diversifying yo feed 😉 #bodypositive #strengthtraining #selfcare
