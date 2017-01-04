Irish woman wins local lotto with numbers 1,2,3,4,5 and 6!

A Donegal woman has won almost €8,000 in her local lotto by picking the numbers 1,2,3,4,5 and 6.

The unlikely sequence was pulled out of the drum in the lotto of the GAA club Aodh Ruadh in Donegal.

Noelle Downey from Higginstown was the mastermind who picked the numbers one to six in the lotto winning her a very respectable €7,700.

Don't know which is stranger, the @aodhruadh lotto numbers sequence or that someone actually picked it and won! pic.twitter.com/n5wuH0hkyg — Frank Craig (@FrankCraig13) January 3, 2017

According to the Aodh Ruadh club this is the first time these numbers were pulled out of the drum since the club lotto began 21 years ago in 1995.

Time for Noelle to get some new lotto numbers we think!