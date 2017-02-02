Irish students who worry that the Irish language is dying are looking for help

Three transition year students of the Coláiste Pobail Osrai, Kilkenny have taken it upon themselves to help preserve our native Irish language by participating in the challenge #dushlan50.

This initiative and challenge was set up to spread the Irish language across the country.

The challenge #dushlan50 runs for 50 hours. It is a national competition where you have to do 50 tasks within 50 hours. The competition is for all students in primary and secondary school and college. The aim of the competition is to encourage students to use and promote Irish and have fun along the way.

As you can see, Irish students have been busy.

Chéilí iontach a bhí ann leis na lads #dúshlán50 pic.twitter.com/5EfemE8ueH — Scuad Ó Choileán (@_tIRB_) February 2, 2017

The students worry that the Irish language is dying, even now it is only spoken in certain regions and areas in Ireland although it is our "native" language.

“Tá ár dteanga dhúchasach, an ghaeilge, ag fháil bás faoi láithear, níl sí lábhairtha ach I roinnt réigiún fiú anseo, in Éireann. Mar sin, chun í a caomhnú, bíonn orainn í a scapadh mórthimpeall ár gcathair. Bíonn eagraíochtaí cosúl le radio na gaeltachta agus conradh na ghaeilge ag eagrú comortaisí chun an ghaeilge a scapadh. Faoi láithear táimid I mbun "dúshlán 50". Séard atá I gceist ná chun 50 dúshlán a bhaint amach I 50 uair mór thimpeall ár gcathair.”