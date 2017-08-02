Irish Snapchat star passes Ed Sheeran in the Irish iTunes charts

By Anna O'Donoghue

Irish singer/songwriter, Caroline Kay has released her debut EP and it’s jump straight to number one in the Irish iTunes charts, ahead of Ed Sheeran.

If you’re not a member of the Irish snapchat world you may not have heard of ‘the girl with the yellow jacket’ before but let us introduce you to the very talented, Caroline Kay.

The Dublin-native graduated from Mountview, London, with a Master in Musical Theatre Performance in 2012 and currently lives between London and Ireland.

She’s been making waves on both her Snapchat, carolinekay117 and her Youtuber channel for a few years now, collaborating with other Irish social media stars such as Claire Balding and Mark Rogers.

Her covers, as well as original diddies, on Facebook have each received thousands of views and sent shivers down the arms of many people.

In short, she’s seriously talented and yesterday she released her debut EP, Notes.

You can buy my new EP 'NOTES' on iTunes now! It's currently #1 in the Irish Album Charts, and #3 in the U.K. Singer/Songwrier Charts! 💛🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZzcKQJwsX2 — Caroline Kay (@CarolineKay117) August 2, 2017

The five-track album was so popular it jumped straight to number on the Irish itunes charts and number three on the UK singer/songwriter charts.

NOBODY PANIC.



I'm just #1 in the Irish iTunes Album charts. Will probably last a matter of minutes but I'LL TAKE IT! 😂🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Hc63SwW75H — Caroline Kay (@CarolineKay117) August 1, 2017

Here’s a little sneak peek of what you can expect:

Did we mention she’s also gaaassss?