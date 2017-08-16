Irish rugby player takes dance lessons to surprise bride with impressive Michael Flatley moves

There’s nothing like the feeling of pre-wedding days nerves.

Those vows, those promises and those 'making sure everything goes to plan' woes and that’s only the start of it for some couples.

Take Irish rugby player, Fionn McLoughlin for example, he decided to go above and beyond protocol to surprise his bride with his take on a first dance.

And not just any dance, McLoughlin enrolled himself in Irish dance classes in London before they flew to Vancover, Canada for his wedding.

He even coordinated with the group of young Irish dancers who were set to dance the famous scene from Riverdance.

Judging by a video posted to The Irish Post's Facebook page, it paid off.

Fair play to him.