Irish Quidditch Cup to take place in Dublin

Sporting witches and wizards from all over Ireland and beyond will travel to Dublin next month to participate in the first major Quidditch event in the country, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

Three county teams from Ireland will be playing in the event, which has been organised by Quidditch Ireland, the sport’s national governing body.

Quidditch in Ireland is growing fast, and Team Ireland enjoyed a recent string of victories in a tournament in Odense, Denmark.

The Irish Quidditch Cup will decide a team for the European Quidditch Cup in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm, Germany in April 2018.

The Irish Quidditch teams taking part are:

Dublin Draíochta Dragons Quidditch

Northern Wyverns Quidditch from Belfast

Galway Grindylows

"The sport has come far in Ireland in this short time and the recent success of our national team has proven on the international scene that we have a lot of talent here in Ireland," said Stefan Scheurer, President of Quidditch Ireland.

"I am very excited, the Irish Quidditch Cup will now show the tactical facets of our different clubs as they are all hungry now for a spot amongst the best clubs in Europe and the tournament will serve as an example for Ireland as a spot for future sporting events."

Quidditch was adapted from the Harry Potter novels more than twelve years ago in the US.

It combines elements of rugby and dodgeball to create a fast paced, full contact, co-ed sport.

Here’s our prediction: Ireland will win, but Krum will catch the Snitch.