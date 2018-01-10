Irish people finally get their hands on Fire and Fury; here’s what they had to say

Fire and Fury officially made it onto Irish shores yesterday but just for those who pre-ordered it, writes Sally Gorman.

Most bookworms got their hands on Michael Wolff’s tell-all expose on president Donald Trump this morning and here’s how they reacted...

The book contains a number of explosive claims about the Trump’s administration but the president has dismissed it as "full of lies."

It is based heavily on conversations with former strategist, Steve Bannon.

The book's sales have hit 29,000 in the first weekend.

 
