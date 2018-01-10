Irish people finally get their hands on Fire and Fury; here’s what they had to say

Fire and Fury officially made it onto Irish shores yesterday but just for those who pre-ordered it, writes Sally Gorman.

Most bookworms got their hands on Michael Wolff’s tell-all expose on president Donald Trump this morning and here’s how they reacted...

Was gonna buy #FireAndFury in Google Play but figured I'll just pick it up in a charity shop next week instead. At least that way any money I spend on it will go to a good cause — Emma Higgins 🏳️‍🌈🐢 (@Headyeuphoria) January 10, 2018

Waiting patiently for our delivery of #FireAndFury. Hope agents of the orange-faced one aren't intercepting boxes! — Crescent Bookshop (@CrescentBook_s) January 10, 2018

Turns out Easons in Galway is selling Fire and Fury and I just couldn’t resist the goss 🙈😅 pic.twitter.com/1dYuFmO3wn — Tomás Heneghan (@TomasJHeneghan) January 10, 2018

#LesserKnownColdRemedies Reading The Fire And The Fury as laughing is the best medicine pic.twitter.com/wI8pnFaZ8m — Sambo @WorldWide (@abtsag) January 10, 2018

Enjoying #FireAndFury by @MichaelWolffNYC story of the Trump Whitehouse. Some combination of on-record quotes, gossip and rumour. Such a book could never ever be published in Ireland about anyone powerful. Trump should come here for inspiration on how to stifle freedom of speech. — Tom Lyons (@TomLyonsBiz) January 9, 2018

I'm sorry but it came & it went! Our order allocation was cut so all our copies went to our customer preorders. Hopefully more in at end of the week. #FireAndFury pic.twitter.com/8IFbAgYK5V — Gutter Bookshop (@gutterbookshop) January 10, 2018

Watch: Irish book sellers struggling to keep up with demand for #FireAndFury book about @realDonaldTrump - @easons Book Manager Martin Edwards @rtenews pic.twitter.com/5scguognzz — Sharon Tobin (@sharontobin) January 10, 2018

The book contains a number of explosive claims about the Trump’s administration but the president has dismissed it as "full of lies."

It is based heavily on conversations with former strategist, Steve Bannon.

The book's sales have hit 29,000 in the first weekend.