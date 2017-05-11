Irish parents made this kind gesture to passengers on a flight to the US

We’ve all been there, those long haul flights sitting behind a family of kids who are not enjoying the experience one bit.

Those also happen to be the flights where you just happen to forget to bring your trusty earplugs.

Luckily for passengers on a recent flight from Dublin to Washington, they were just at hand as these Irish parents handed them out as part of their bribe gift.

The mother and father of “Baby Caoimhe” were so worried that she may disrupt their fellow passengers during the seven hour flight, that they made up bags filled with sweets, earplugs and a little note.

“Hi! My name is Caoimhe. I’m usually smiley and sweet but I can’t promise I won’t make a peep,” the note reads.

“Here are some earplugs and treats for you to keep. Enjoy your flight :)"

Their gesture was then snapped and posted on Facebook.

H/T: TodayFM