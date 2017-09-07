Irish man squeezing himself into a pair of Pippa O’Connor’s jeans is all of us

By Anna O'Donoghue

You can’t deny it, when Pippa O’Connor launched her Poco jean collection earlier last year, there wasn’t a person that wasn’t curious to why they hold a price tag of €90.

So much so, the phenomenon had most Irish ladies rushing to both the fashion blogger's Dundrum and Cork pop up shops to try on a pair.

And after her bestie Brian Dowling boosted that he rocks a few different styles of the jeans, comedian Seanan Byrne wasn’t too surprised when he ‘received’ a parcel from Pippa herself this week.

He may not have known who she was, or that she even designed jeans but his attempt at trying them on was ALL of us in the dressing rooms.

H/T: Dailyedge.ie