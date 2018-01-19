Irish leaving cert student nominated for Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year

Talented Irish teen Hetty Lawlor has made it through to the semi-final of Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year at the tender age of 17-year-old.

The youngest artist ever to progress to that stage in the competition.

Lawlor made it through to the semi-final, which will air on Sky Arts on Tuesday, March 13 after seeing off eight other artists in heat one on Tuesday night.

“My love of art definitely came from dad and being around his art growing up. I’m grateful to both my mum and dad for supporting me through what was a really intense competition,” the student said after she heard the news.

“The other artists were so fantastic so I was genuinely shocked when they announced I was through to the semi-final, but I’m over the moon”.

The Mayo native is the daughter of professional artist Jimmy Lawlor and is said to have first picked up a paintbrush at the age of two.

Both she and her sister, Anna - who is studying animation - have murals they painted with their father on their bedroom walls.

✍🏻️colour portrait A post shared by Hetty Lawlor (@hettylawlor) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Watch this space.