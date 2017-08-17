Irish lad epically transforms Simpsons characters in counties

In a time when majority of our social media timelines are flooded with bad news, it’s nice to come across something that makes you smile, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

Today, we spotted these illustrations of Simpsons characters transformed into the counties of Ireland by Brian Quinn, in an Irish Simpsons Fans group on Facebook.

“I just make memes for the craic, just kind of a hobby,” he said speaking to us.

Talking about the Facebook page he added, “It's just a group of us relating classic Simpsons moments to Irish current events or history to make each other laugh”.

And that it did.

Our favourites HAVE to be, Ros-comic book guy and Kil-lenny.

Here’s are the rest in their entirety.

These @TheSimpsons characters merged with the counties of Ireland are the best things I've seen all day! https://t.co/MGRb14fQk1 pic.twitter.com/1zAf1UCWG0 — Denise O'Donoghue (@deniseodonoghue) August 17, 2017

Bravo, Brian. Bravo.

