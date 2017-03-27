Irish grandad insists on cooking his granddaughter a yearly birthday fry and it’s adorable

As we were all told again and again as children, “nothing beats a good fry”.

Along with some flat 7-up, it’s the curer of all that 'ails ya’.

Not only that, the famous breakfast can also mark celebratory moments such as ‘the morning of the wedding’, Paddy’s Day and according to this Kildare man, your birthday.

Reddit user, Exploriel posted this photo of her 90-year-old grandad cooking her yearly birthday fry and the entire world has fallen in love with him.

Source: Reddit

How could you not?

Just look at him there with his three layers of clothes, standing in front of the press stocked proudly with Kimberlys and brown sauce, watching the rashers swim away in fat.

Bless.