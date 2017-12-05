Irish girl interviewed her cat and here's how it went

Anna O’Donoghue

Wish you had a secret decoder guide to cat behavior and cat language?

Or if you’re anything like us you just want to have a chat with them while you’re sitting on the couch watching Coronation Street.

By some magical force, one Dublin girl figured out a way to interview her cat, Coco and ask her some of the burning questions we’ve all been eager to know.

Questions along the lines of "Do you like your tummy rubbed?".

Unfortunately, her four-legged friend ended the interview abruptly, due to some inappropriate questions.

Here’s how it went down:

My kid did an interview with her cat pic.twitter.com/PCdnBTiRNs — Paul (father of the more famous Gabi) Duane (@MrPaulDuane) December 4, 2017

Her dad, Paul Daune shared the interview on Twitter along with a candid photo of Coco.

For those asking, here’s a bad photo of Coco (she’s impossible to photograph) pic.twitter.com/9K3bc182QD — Paul (father of the more famous Gabi) Duane (@MrPaulDuane) December 5, 2017

If you had the chance what would you ask your pet?