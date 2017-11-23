Irish florists are leaving lonely bouquets around towns to make people smile

Florists in Ireland have rallied together to a bid to make Irish people smile with the first ever National Lonely Bouquet Day, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

On Monday, November 27 florists all over Ireland will be leaving big beautiful bouquets of flowers in random locations around their local cities and villages for a lucky strangers to find and take home.

Each bouquet will have a small note from your local florist attached and the tag #IrishLonelyBouquets.

“I’m a lonely bouquet here just for you, I hope I put a smile on your face and make you feel good too”.

Pamela Dillon, of Absolute Flowers in Youghal, first attempted the feat to make the people of the Cork town smile over the Bank Holiday weekend in October and recevied a great reaction.

Irish florists hope the initiative will also help promote and support independent florists in Ireland, who are in stiff competition with large supermarkets.

Are you a Florist? Why not get involved and promote your Flower Shop in your area.