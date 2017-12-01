Irish Examiner launch annual charity initiative with appeal for special Christmas memories

The Irish Examiner has unveiled its annual Christmas Charity initiative in aid of St Vincent de Paul and this year have appealed for your special Christmas memory.

Whether it was waiting to see Santa on the Six-one news, the sweet, spicy smell of Christmas cake baking at home or that special trip to bring home the Christmas tree, we all have fond memories of Christmas past.

To mark its latest Christmas campaign the Irish Examiner have announced they will donate 20c from every newspaper sold on Saturday, December 16, to St Vincent de Paul.

Karen O’Donoghue, Marketing Manager, Irish Examiner said the Irish Examiner was delighted to team up with St Vincent de Paul, a charity who provide invaluable and worthwhile support to people in need.

"We all have special memories of Christmas past, a time when the little things mean the most. We know that together little things can amount to something so much bigger, that’s why we’re donating 20c from every copy of the Irish Examiner sold on Saturday, December 16 to St Vincent de Paul.”

Gerry Garvey, South West Regional Co-ordinator, Society of St Vincent de Paul said he was delighted that the Irish Examiner was working with the charity again this year.

"The initiative will be of great benefit to families and individuals who otherwise might face a winter of emptiness. The monies raised will be used to help these people through the coming winter months.”

You can share your Christmas memory on directly on irishexaminer.com here, via the Facebook page here or on Twitter using hash tag #littlethings