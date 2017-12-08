Irish emigrants’ most missed food revealed... and it’s not Tayto anymore

After four years, Tayto crisps have been replaced as the food missed most by Irish emigrants, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

Kerrygold butter has pipped Tayto crisps to the top spot, according to the fifth annual ’Diaspora Decides’ study, undertaken by Behaviour & Attitudes on behalf of Checkout magazine.

In total, 57% of the 303 returned Irish emigrants surveyed said that they missed Kerrygold while overseas, while 29% said they missed the brand ‘a lot’.

Other brands missed by emigrants include Tayto which is missed by a total of 53% of respondents, with 30% missing it ‘a lot’, and Kerrygold butter, missed by 51%, with 29% missing it ‘a lot’.

Cadburys chocolate also made the top brands of missed by Irish living abroad.

Irelands favourite tea brands also made the top five on the most-missed brands.

Some 23% of respondents say that they miss Barry’s ’a lot’, with 42% missing it ’a little’. In Lyons’ case, a quarter of respondents say that they miss the brand ’a lot’, and 42% miss it ’a little’.

"It comes as no surprise that, on the brink of Christmas, for those living abroad, nostalgia sets in," said News Editor at Checkout, Donna Ahern.

"Family and all things that remind the diaspora of home are on the forefront of their mind. We are known to be loyal to our favourite brands, and research shows that the brands we miss the most when we live abroad are Kerrygold butter, Tayto Crisps, Cadbury’s chocolate, Barry’s and Lyon’s tea.

“It is interesting to see that Kerrygold butter has pipped Tayto crisps to the top spot for the first time since the study, undertaken by Behaviour & Attitudes on behalf of Checkout magazine’s inception five years as the most missed brand of food by Irish people living abroad.

"Elsewhere, the battle of the big tea brands, Barry’s and Lyons, continues with Barry’s just edging out Lyons as the most - missed tea brand by Irish emigrants."

The research also indicated that prepacked bacon/rashers (69%) top the list of products considered to be of better quality in Ireland versus abroad.

This is followed closely by other firm favourites, such as milk (62%), butter (62%), sausages (61%) and tea bags (56%).

This indicates that, when it comes to the most-missed meal of the day when abroad, breakfast comes out on top, as the research shows that the Irish abroad are very loyal to their breakfast-table favourites.