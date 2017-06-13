Irish Cancer Society launches Ireland's first virtual marathon

The Irish Cancer Society has launched Ireland’s first virtual marathon campaign.

'Marathon in a Month' aims to get people moving while raising vital funds to support people affected by cancer.

As part of the innovative fundraising campaign the Society is asking members of the public to complete the distance of a marathon during the month of July and track their progress online as they complete the 42km.

Participants can walk, jog or run the marathon distance in a day, week, or over the whole month of July, completing the 42km in a way that is a challenge to themselves.

Each participant can link their everydayhero online fundraising page to their finesses app and keep track of their progress as they raise money to help the 40,000 people in Ireland who will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

Mark Mellett, Head of Fundraising at the Irish Cancer Society said, “Get active this July and take part in your own personal marathon and make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.

“Every week we should be doing 150 minutes of physical activity. That’s the same number of people who get a cancer diagnosis in Ireland every day.

“Take on the Marathon in a Month challenge and make every step matter by getting your friends to sponsor you and help us to provide care, information and support for cancer patients and their families.

“You can walk, run or jog your Marathon in a Month, at your own speed and in your own time, but the main thing is you can do it, you can complete a marathon!

“It can be over a few hours, days or weeks, in your local park, on the way to work, at home, or abroad, this is a marathon everyone can complete”.

For more information or to register to participate in Marathon in a Month visit www.cancer.ie/marathoninamonth.