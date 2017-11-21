Irish author has brilliant reaction after seeing ad for his book on a Dublin Bus

One of Ireland's most popular children's authors shared a video of his and his kids' reactions to seeing his latest book being promoted on the side of a Dublin Bus, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Benji Bennett saw the advert for 'Adam Saves the Seasons' as he was passing the bus in a car with his children.

Watch here:

"It's a dream come true," said Benji.

"How fitting it was that we were all together in the car when we saw it first.

"I can't believe it was the 46A as well the bus that used to bring me home from school."

The book is the latest in Benji's series following Adam.