Ireland's first gin school has opened in Louth

Yes you read that right, a GIN school has just opened in Co Louth.

Listoke Distillery, situated in the grounds of Listoke House near Drogheda has opened Ireland’s first ‘gin school’.

The school, which is of course strictly over 18s, opens every Saturday and teaches students all about the ins and outs of gin making.

Each class begins with light refreshments, a brief introduction to the Estate and a tour of the distillery.

After the tour, you will be treated to three different gin profiles and helped to design a flavour profile for your own personal gin.

Yes, you also read that right - your own personal gin.

Did you know about @listokedistill Gin School? You can spend the day learning to make Gin from scratch and then bring the bottle home! #gin pic.twitter.com/uBkQWvqaUJ — Irish Gin Blogger (@TheGinTaster) January 23, 2017

Once you master the art of choosing a flavour and botanicals you will be ready to distill your own exclusive bottle in your own miniature still to label and bring home with you.

Not only that, refreshments and G&T's will be served throughout your class.

A class will set you back €95 or €90 person if booking a group.

The distillery also cater for corporate parties and large groups, any time of year.

So, that's your aunt's 60th birthday party sorted.