Ireland’s first Doggy Diner is now open in Dublin

Not only can you bring your pet on holiday to Galway, you can now bring them for lunch in Dublin.

Ireland's first dog-friendly restaurant, Pup is now open on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin.

Not only does the café serve a range of delicious brunch options, it also offers a doggy menu for your four-legged friend.

Final taste testing of the new speciality burgers on our evening menu. Tough job but someone has to do it! Evenings launch TOMORROW (woo!), Open 5.30pm - 9.30pm. #dogfriendlydinners #onedaytogo A post shared by Pupp (@puppireland) on May 17, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Yes, that does say ‘Dog Beer’.

Does it get better than that I hear you ask?

Yes, it does - the café is also BYOB.

Pup’s official launch is today and will open every Wednesday to Saturday from 5:30pm until 9:30pm.

Reservations aren't required but if you'd like a guaranteed spot, email info@pup.ie with your details.