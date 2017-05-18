Ireland’s first Doggy Diner is now open in Dublin
18/05/2017 - 13:07:38Back to Discover Home
Not only can you bring your pet on holiday to Galway, you can now bring them for lunch in Dublin.
Ireland's first dog-friendly restaurant, Pup is now open on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin.
Not only does the café serve a range of delicious brunch options, it also offers a doggy menu for your four-legged friend.
Yes, that does say ‘Dog Beer’.
Does it get better than that I hear you ask?
Yes, it does - the café is also BYOB.
Pup’s official launch is today and will open every Wednesday to Saturday from 5:30pm until 9:30pm.
Reservations aren't required but if you'd like a guaranteed spot, email info@pup.ie with your details.
Join the conversation - comment here