Ireland’s first cat lounge opens in Dublin today

Anna O'Donoghue

Is #Budget18 already stressing you out?

Well, we’ve found the perrrrrrrrfect place for you to go those days where you’re not feline your best.

Introducing Ireland’s first cat lounge.

Inspired by the famous asian ‘cat cafes’, the Cat Lounge is a space where customers can book 90-minute sessions to play with a group of adorable kittens.

The Smithfield location officially opened it’s doors today and has already welcomed its first guests.

The lounge works differently to the worldwide cafe phenomenon as it doesn’t serve food, however they do offer tea and coffees.

Owner Georgina O’Neill also welcomes laptops for those pro-cat-stination days.

The sessions will set you back €15 and you can book a slot here.