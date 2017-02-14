Ireland’s beautiful Lough Derg as you have never EVER seen it before

Two years and hundreds of hours of video footage in and around the beautiful Lough Derg have been edited down into what is five minutes and 24 seconds of spectacular must see video that we think is guaranteed to move you.

Overseen by amateur photographer and videographer Eoin O’Hagan, of the tourism promotion website clarevirtually.ie, the must see video was a labour of love by Eoin who spent many many hours out and about on Lough Derg with his drones and other video equipment recording the beautiful scenery around one of Ireland’s iconic waterways.

Eoin often waited weeks for the right weather to catch the perfect shot in the scenes contained within the video and has captured footage of all the major towns, harbours and activities on Lough Derg across all four seasons

Inis Cealtra or Holy Island features prominently in the video

Timed to coincide with the completion of Waterways Ireland’s new initiative, “The Shannon Blueway”, Eoin is sure his video will help attract water sports enthusiasts from all over the World.

Eoin’s video features a haunting and melodic version of “She moved through the Fair” sung by the renowned singer songwriter, Kate Purcell. Kate who is from Tulla, Co. Clare is accompanied on the concertina by Mary McNamara. The recording comes from Kate’s album “Celtic Soul”.

If you require any further information contact Eoin by email at info@clarevirtually.ie

Enjoy.