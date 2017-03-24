Ireland set to be hotter than Spain this weekend

Welcome to Ireland - the magical land of pure and utter confusion.

The country where it goes from being covered in a blanket of snow on Monday to reaching temperatures as high as 16 degrees on Saturday.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday looks set to be a fine spring day with spells of sunshine and just patchy cloud.

Afternoon temperatures will reach between 13 and 16 degrees generally but only 9 to 11 degrees along the east coast. Winds will be light or moderate, mainly easterly in direction.

Sunday is also to be a dry, fine and mostly sunny day.

Highest temperatures generally 14 to 16 degrees in light easterly breezes; cooler along the east coast and on windward slopes in a moderate easterly wind.

Meanwhile in Barcelona, it is currently raining with max temperatures of 8 - 12 degrees over the weekend.

Thanks Spain, we owe you one.