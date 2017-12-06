Ireland has two of the most popular sunrises in the world

Ireland has claimed two positions on a list of the top ten sunrises in the world.

Cork has the fifth most hashtagged sunrise in the world while Dublin comes in at eighth, according to Aira and On the Go Tours.

Instagrammers have used #sunset hashtag more than 156m times, but where are best places to watch the daily transitions?

Caught a glimpse of a lovely winter sunrise on my walk to work this morning 😍 A post shared by Denise O'Donoghue (@deniseodonoghue) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:14am PST

Here’s the list of the most hashtagged sunrises:

1. New York, USA

2. Berlin, Germany

3. Chicago, USA

4. Munich, Germany

5. Cork, Ireland

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands

7. Denpasar, Indonesia

8. Dublin, Ireland

9. Paris, France

10. Singapore, Singapore

Good Morning Dublin A post shared by Lloyd Spencer (@lloydstravels) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:42am PST

And the most hashtagged sunsets:

1. New York, USA

2. Denpasar, Indonesia

3. Umm as Suqaym, UAE

4. Teluknarat, Indonesia

5. Barcelona, Spain

6. Florence, Italy

7. Los Angeles, USA

8. Naples, Italy

9. Singapore, Singapore

10. Campo Marzio, Italy

So head to US if you want to capture the best sunrise and scoop some likes.

On The Go Tours suggests New York, where twice each summer the sunset creates "a spectacle of light donned ’Manhattenhenge’" as it sets between miles-long corridors of skyscrapers

There is something in the New York air that makes sleep useless 🌇 #manhattanhenge #takemeback #sunset A post shared by Margaux (@margauxduffort) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Check out the dreamy images here.