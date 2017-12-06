Ireland has two of the most popular sunrises in the world
Ireland has claimed two positions on a list of the top ten sunrises in the world.
Cork has the fifth most hashtagged sunrise in the world while Dublin comes in at eighth, according to Aira and On the Go Tours.
Instagrammers have used #sunset hashtag more than 156m times, but where are best places to watch the daily transitions?
Here’s the list of the most hashtagged sunrises:
- 1. New York, USA
- 2. Berlin, Germany
- 3. Chicago, USA
- 4. Munich, Germany
- 5. Cork, Ireland
- 6. Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 7. Denpasar, Indonesia
- 8. Dublin, Ireland
- 9. Paris, France
- 10. Singapore, Singapore
And the most hashtagged sunsets:
- 1. New York, USA
- 2. Denpasar, Indonesia
- 3. Umm as Suqaym, UAE
- 4. Teluknarat, Indonesia
- 5. Barcelona, Spain
- 6. Florence, Italy
- 7. Los Angeles, USA
- 8. Naples, Italy
- 9. Singapore, Singapore
- 10. Campo Marzio, Italy
Pre-Winter Solstice Manhattanhenge Sunrise - 2/2 . . This is the 2nd of my favorite shots of the pre-winter sun emerging less than a degree above the horizon and aligning perfectly with 34th St. It was a chance occurrence of me noticing the spectacular sunrise illuminating the streets of Manhattan during the week of Thanksgiving.
So head to US if you want to capture the best sunrise and scoop some likes.
On The Go Tours suggests New York, where twice each summer the sunset creates "a spectacle of light donned ’Manhattenhenge’" as it sets between miles-long corridors of skyscrapers
Check out the dreamy images here.
