Introducing #bratoss, the new craze to hit the internet
10/03/2017 - 10:55:36Back to Discover Home
Since the bottle flip fiasco of 2016, it’s been pretty quiet on the Internet craze front.
Don't worry it's finally here, the first craze of 2017 - the #bratoss.
Lilly Singh, who is better known as Youtube sensation Superwoman, launched her project GirlLove in 2015 and on International Women’s Day she upped the project’s game.
The trend, introduced by the 28-year-old, is a modern twist on term 'bra buring' and hopes to inspire women to continually to 'support' each other (get it? support?).
“This is my bra and I’m throwing it in support of every type of woman around the world,” she says in the Twitter video.
“And I’m challenging every viewer of this video who believes in the power of sisterhood to take the bra toss challenge, because we’re in this together!”
Happy #IWD, loves! Who’s ready to spread some #GirlLove?! 🙋🏿🙋🏻🙋🏽 Join the #BraToss challenge! Tag, you’re it! 💙 pic.twitter.com/EnSfEjIg4X— GirlLove (@SpreadGirlLove) March 8, 2017
To take part in the craze, all you need to do is:
1. Grab a bra (Don’t worry Men, it doesn’t need to be your own).
2. Make a video stating which woman/group of women inspires you.
3. Toss the bra in support of them.
4. Post the video to social media using the hashtag, #bratoss.
Since its launch, ladies around the world have jumped on their socials to take part:
So happy to be a part of the #BraToss challenge in honor of #InternationalWomensDay Thank you @iisuperwomanii for the opportunity to be a voice for this awesome campaign. @themadgrace, @lavernecox & @christinamilian, I challenge YOU to throw your bras in *support* of women's equality! 😂🙌🏼❤️ #girllove
Excited to be participating in the #Bratoss @IISuperwomanII I'm tossing my support to all of YOU #girlLove ❤happy international women's day pic.twitter.com/OlNgBvKHRo— Teala Dunn (@TTLYTEALA) March 8, 2017
Sending so much #GirlLove to the beautiful @NellyFurtado! 💙💙💙 We can't thank you enough for your support! #BraToss pic.twitter.com/oAzFG0m9ce— GirlLove (@SpreadGirlLove) March 10, 2017
In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, I decided to do @IISuperwomanII's #BraToss to salute one of my biggest female inspirations ✨👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/8GbzZAzZS2— Kare Jessyka 🌹 (@TeamSuperMIA) March 8, 2017
Thanks for nominating me to do the #BraToss challenge @IISuperwomanII!!I'm tossing my support. I nominate @HannahStocking!! #GirlLove pic.twitter.com/Z4a9yJyXH6— Lele Pons (@lelepons) March 8, 2017
The project has since taken to Twitter to let the world know that the trend wasn't just restricted to International Women’s Day and it’s only getting started.
Thought the #BraToss challenge was over?! Nah, we're just getting started! 💪🏿💪🏼💪🏾💞 Post your vids + let's keep spreading #GirlLove together! pic.twitter.com/i0I5o607Zx— GirlLove (@SpreadGirlLove) March 9, 2017
Get tossing!
Join the conversation - comment here