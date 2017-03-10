Introducing #bratoss, the new craze to hit the internet

Since the bottle flip fiasco of 2016, it’s been pretty quiet on the Internet craze front.

Don't worry it's finally here, the first craze of 2017 - the #bratoss.

Lilly Singh, who is better known as Youtube sensation Superwoman, launched her project GirlLove in 2015 and on International Women’s Day she upped the project’s game.

The trend, introduced by the 28-year-old, is a modern twist on term 'bra buring' and hopes to inspire women to continually to 'support' each other (get it? support?).

“This is my bra and I’m throwing it in support of every type of woman around the world,” she says in the Twitter video.

“And I’m challenging every viewer of this video who believes in the power of sisterhood to take the bra toss challenge, because we’re in this together!”

To take part in the craze, all you need to do is:

1. Grab a bra (Don’t worry Men, it doesn’t need to be your own). 2. Make a video stating which woman/group of women inspires you. 3. Toss the bra in support of them. 4. Post the video to social media using the hashtag, #bratoss.

Since its launch, ladies around the world have jumped on their socials to take part:

I know I'm late for this but I was too lazy to get up. @iisuperwomanii is always an inspiration as an independent, strong, talented and beautiful woman. #Bratoss challenge accepted. #girllove A post shared by Atiya Ahmed (@holy_a.s.a) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

Ladies, let's #bratoss in support of each other this #internationalwomensday!@ctaop exec director Ashlee, @aishatyler @chelseahandler #girllove @iisuperwomanii A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:15am PST

Excited to be participating in the #Bratoss @IISuperwomanII I'm tossing my support to all of YOU #girlLove ❤happy international women's day pic.twitter.com/OlNgBvKHRo — Teala Dunn (@TTLYTEALA) March 8, 2017

#bratoss challenge! Thanks for starting this tag @iisuperwomanii!!! I tag @missrballer @gracehelbig and @mametown A post shared by Colleen Ballinger (@colleen) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, I decided to do @IISuperwomanII's #BraToss to salute one of my biggest female inspirations ✨👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/8GbzZAzZS2 — Kare Jessyka 🌹 (@TeamSuperMIA) March 8, 2017

The project has since taken to Twitter to let the world know that the trend wasn't just restricted to International Women’s Day and it’s only getting started.

Thought the #BraToss challenge was over?! Nah, we're just getting started! 💪🏿💪🏼💪🏾💞 Post your vids + let's keep spreading #GirlLove together! pic.twitter.com/i0I5o607Zx — GirlLove (@SpreadGirlLove) March 9, 2017

Get tossing!