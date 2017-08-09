Inspired by The One Show’s Northern Ireland road trip? Don’t miss these stops on the Causeway Coast

Matt Baker and Alex Jones from The One Show are midway through their Big Causeway Crawl, with five live shows broadcast from various locations this week.

If you’re inspired to follow their trail, these are the sights not to miss.

Carrickfergus Castle

Carrickfergus Castle (Thinkstock/PA)

Located on the northern shore of Belfast Lough, this Norman castle was built in 1177 under Anglo-Norman knight John de Courcy. It’s one of the best preserved medieval structures in Northern Ireland and the scene of many battles. Tickets: £5 for adults and £3 for children. More info here.

Cushendall

On the road with #theoneshow – blue skies and sunshine in Cushendall today #thebigcausewaycrawl #beautifulnorthernireland #northcoast A post shared by Debby McMorran (@debbymcmorran) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

This 19th century settlement features several well-preserved Irish Georgian houses, and is a pleasure to explore by foot. In the centre of the village you’ll find the Curfew Tower, built in 1817 for troublesome prisoners and now used as a residence for artists.

Ballycastle

Ballycastle Harbour (Chris Hill/PA)

This scenic seaside town lies at the northern mainland limit of the Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with views to Rathlin Island (6 miles away) and the Mull of Kintyre in Scotland (15 miles). Each year, the town holds the famous Ould Lammas Fair on the last Monday and Tuesday of August.

East Strand Beach, Portrush

Portrush Strand (Tourism Ireland/PA)

More than two miles of sand backed by dunes make up this

Blue Flag beach, which merges into Curran Strand and Whiterocks. Surfers come to ride the waves, and other watersports are also popular. A new pedestrian promenade is the perfect way to soak up the scenery. Look out for a large bronze sculpture called To the People of the Sea.

The Giant’s Causeway

The Giant’s Causeway (Tourism Ireland/PA)

The result of an ancient volcanic eruption, almost 40,000 interlocking basalt columns make up this UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is under the guardianship of The National Trust. It’s easily Northern Ireland’s biggest tourist attraction, with more than 944,000 visitors last year. The most famous feature is the Giant’s Boot, lost by Finn as he tried to escape angry giant Benandonner. Tickets: £9 adults, children £4.50. Book here.