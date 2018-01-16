Insane footage shows firefighter catching a child thrown from apartment balcony

A fire department in Georgia in the US has released helmet-cam footage of their firefighters tackling a major blaze at an apartment block.

The DeKalb County Fire and Rescue in Atlanta posted the video on their Facebook page, in which a firefighter is seen catching a child as they are thrown to safety from a third-floor balcony.

In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Captain Eric Jackson said that eight out of the 12 injuries in the blaze were children.

He said: "As we got here, we were affecting rescues...it was literally all hands on deck.

"Before we had even put a hose line on the fire, we had firefighters who were bringing adults out; we had firefighters who were catching babies, one after the other."

He continued: "We were catching babies like a football.

"There were adults that were on the balcony that were dropping their babies right into our arms.

"We had a couple of firefighters that were catching babies; it was really incredible."

You can watch the full interview with Captain Jackson below.