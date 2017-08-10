Inflated egg-o: Trump chicken lays claim to White House
US president Donald Trump may be out of town, but fear not - one plucky protester is keeping a beady eye on the White House.
A giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of America's commander-in-chief has transfixed tourists and TV cameras in the nation's capital.
Twitter users quickly posted dozens of images of the irate-looking fowl with a golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House from a nearby green space known as the Ellipse.
The cost of #TrumpChicken: $1,300.— AJ+ (@ajplus) August 9, 2017
The cost of seeing it outside the White House: priceless. pic.twitter.com/SyARthjiCY
BREAKING: Approval rating for inflated #TrumpChicken now at 98%. pic.twitter.com/NmjIXmxfQA— The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) August 9, 2017
Now we have a real President. #TrumpChicken pic.twitter.com/9ZOveqPmfV— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 9, 2017
And the chicken even appeared clearly in the background of a major news network's live interview.
The Trump chicken balloon has appeared in Washington before, most recently before a protest in April to pressure the president into releasing his tax returns.
It even has its own Twitter account.
I'll keep demanding @realDonaldTrump commit to #NotOnePenny in tax cuts to the wealthy /end https://t.co/ccQVZBPJIB— Tax March Chicken (@TaxMarchChicken) August 9, 2017
