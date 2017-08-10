Inflated egg-o: Trump chicken lays claim to White House

US president Donald Trump may be out of town, but fear not - one plucky protester is keeping a beady eye on the White House.

A giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of America's commander-in-chief has transfixed tourists and TV cameras in the nation's capital.

Twitter users quickly posted dozens of images of the irate-looking fowl with a golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House from a nearby green space known as the Ellipse.

And the chicken even appeared clearly in the background of a major news network's live interview.

The Trump chicken balloon has appeared in Washington before, most recently before a protest in April to pressure the president into releasing his tax returns.

It even has its own Twitter account.

