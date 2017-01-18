Incredible cancer survivor documents adventures with her amputated foot on Instagram

A cancer survivor who lost a limb to the condition has dedicated an Instagram account to all of her weird and wonderful adventures with her amputated foot.

Kristi Loyall, 25, from Oklahoma, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year and was advised to have her right foot amputated to ensure it didn’t spread.

“Hung out with an old friend today” (Kristi Loyall)

After suffering a serious condition and undergoing surgery, Kristi decided to create One Foot Wander when a friend suggested the idea to her.

“I started out wanting to do it to make other people and myself laugh. I wanted to give people going through difficult times hope, and show them that even when something horrible happens, your life is not over,” Kristi told us.

“Goal of the day: touch as many unsuspecting faces as possible” (Kristi Loyall)

She collected her limb after surgery – flesh intact and all – and took it to get fully cleaned, whitened and wired together.

And so One Foot Wander was born, documenting the adventures of Kristi and her beloved right foot, alongside some funny captions – which we’ve included with the photos.

“Dippin my toes in the water” (Kristi Loyall)

Kristi said the response from the Instagram account was unexpectedly supportive, telling us: “It’s had an incredibly positive response from most people.

“I expected more people to be grossed out by it, but almost everyone who comments has something nice or positive to say.”

“BIG PIMPIN” (Kristi Loyall)

Kristi first began experiencing numbness in her right foot in 2011, and was initially told she was suffering a B-12 deficiency.

She coped with the numbness and pain for a number of years until she discovered a lump inside her right foot.

Following months of various medical appointments, tests and scans, Kristi was finally diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma and got her foot amputated in April 2016 to ensure the cancer didn’t spread.

“Hole in one” (Kristi Loyall/PA)

She is still trying to raise the funds to pay for her medical bills, which total over $10,000 – and if you’d like to donate or read more about Kristi’s story, you can do so here.