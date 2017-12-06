In pictures: Bacon wins Turnip Prize with Pulled Pork

A creation called Pulled Pork has been named as the winner of annual spoof art award the Turnip Prize.

Artist Chris P Bacon’s piece – of a plastic pig pulled by a toy tractor – placed first out of 100 entries.

Turnip Prize winner ‘Pulled Pork’ (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

Organiser Trevor Prideaux said: “It’s fantastic that Chris P Bacon has won, she clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all!”

Ms Bacon, 12, was presented with a turnip mounted on a nail for her efforts.

The winning entry from Chris P Bacon (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

She told cheering fans at the New Inn pub in England: “My inspiration came from my my love of food”.

Here are some other finalists who didn’t make it.

Minnie Driver (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

Fake Nudes (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

Northern Soul (Trevor Prideaux/PA)